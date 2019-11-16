 Skip to main content
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off on Saturday

Published: Nov 16, 2019 at 06:05 AM

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, long predicted to be a top selection and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was carted off the field on Saturday in a game against Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa is believed to have suffered a hip injury and also had his nose bloodied.

"He hurt his hip," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said via Brett McMurphy. "I don't know anything else more than that. That was going to be his last series of the half. Certainly I don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially not him.

After the game, Saban told reporters, per AL.com's Mike Rodak, that Tagovailoa was going to be taken back to Birmingham, Alabama to undergo CAT scans and MRIs.

A game-time decision to play due to an ankle injury, Tagovailoa got the start on Saturday and was injured in the first half. Scrambling, he threw an incomplete pass but was taken down from behind by two defenders.

Down on the turf for several minutes, a bloodied Tagovailoa was helped to his feet by trainers.

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath reported that Tagovailoa could be heard screaming in pain.

At the time of the injury, Alabama was leading 35-7 and the QB had completed 14-of-18 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

