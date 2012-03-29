Alabama prospects get shot to solidify first-round worthiness

The NFL scouting community will descend Thursday upon Tuscaloosa, where Alabama will hold its pro day. This is the opportunity to view first-round caliber prospects Trent Richardson, Courtney Upshaw, Mark Barron, Dre Kirkpatrick, and Dont'a Hightower up close and personal. NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock will provide his thoughts later today. In the meantime, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks preps you on what to expect.