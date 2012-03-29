Alabama prospects get shot to solidify first-round worthiness

The NFL scouting community will descend Thursday upon Tuscaloosa, where Alabama will hold its pro day. This is the opportunity to view first-round caliber prospects Trent Richardson, Courtney Upshaw, Mark Barron, Dre Kirkpatrick, and Dont'a Hightower up close and personal. NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock will provide his thoughts later today. In the meantime, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks preps you on what to expect.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
•Does Bill Parcells really feel obligated to help Sean Payton by taking over as the Saints' head coach on an interim basis? Jason Smith and Elliot Harrison discuss that topic and more in a special edition of The Cover Two Podcast.
Baldinger: Mock Draft
Everyone has Minnesota taking Matt Kalil at No. 3, but Brian Baldinger thinks the Vikes could go in a different direction. More ...
• You want winners? Well how about losers? Jason Smith discusses which teams have missed the mark in free agency.
• Chad Reuter continues breaking down draft team needs by division. Check back later today for evaluations of the NFC South and NFC West.
• NFL.com picked the 64 best teams of the Super Bowl era and, through March, we're asking fans to vote on them. Now is your chance to settle it all, as the championship match pits the 1976 Raiders vs. the 2000 Ravens.
• The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
• Happy birthday to Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell, who turns 57 on Thursday. Also celebrating a birthday is Giants defensive end Justin Tuck, who, at 29, already has two Super Bowl rings.