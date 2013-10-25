Alabama DB Deion Belue might be out vs. Tennessee

Published: Oct 25, 2013 at 11:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Some nagging injuries this season have limited Alabama senior cornerback Deion Belue, the Crimson Tide's most experienced and skilled player at the position. But on a team that is thin on depth at corner, being limited is better than being out. This week, Belue's injury woes might keep him off the field when the Crimson Tide hosts rival Tennessee on Saturday, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Belue has started five games, but he missed Alabama's game against Colorado State on Sept. 21 and has played hurt since.

"Deion's a good player. He's the most experienced corner that we have," said Alabama coach Nick Saban. "He struggles to stay healthy, or he has struggled to stay healthy this year. We're hopeful he can stay healthy and be out there and play well on Saturdays. ... His experience is invaluable to where we are right now in terms of the secondary. We've lost a couple of safeties, and we have some young corners. It's really important that he can get out there and finish."

Belue ranks No. 92 on the Hot 100 Seniors list by NFL.com draft analyst Gil Brandt. Belue has made just four tackles on the season with two pass breakups at left cornerback, although opposing offenses have tested Alabama's right cornerback position far more than they have Belue. The Crimson Tide has tried a carousel of options on the right side, although true freshman Eddie Jackson appears to be making a strong claim for the role.

If Belue is unable to play Saturday, another young cornerback could be pressed into service. Bradley Sylve, who would otherwise be a strong candidate, is hobbled this week himself.

Belue's possible absence could open the door for another strong performance from Tennessee freshman receiver Marquez North, who made one of the most impressive catches of the season against South Carolina last week.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's top 10 QB-pass catcher combos in 2021: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase fueling Bengals' breakout

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have made sweet music together this fall in Los Angeles, but according to Nick Shook, the Rams' prolific pairing isn't the very best pitch-and-catch combo in the NFL today. Check out the top 10.
news

Dak Prescott unsure if he'll play Sunday: 'I don't want this to linger past this week'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott did not reveal whether he'll be able to take part in Dallas' prime-time game against the Minnesota Vikings, but did say that the decision is bigger than one game and he doesn't want his calf injury "to linger past this week." 
news

2021 Preseason Injury Data: Key Takeaways

news

Move The Sticks: How the Cardinals built their team

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW