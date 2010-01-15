Alabama CB Jackson elects to forgo senior season and enter draft

Published: Jan 15, 2010 at 12:50 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama cornerback Kareem Jackson is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft after the advisory committee projected him as a second-round pick.

Jackson announced his decision Friday -- the last day for underclassmen to declare for the draft -- but said he still planned to fulfill a promise to his parents and complete his degree.

The three-year starter joins All-America linebacker Rolando McClain in leaving the national champions a year early. The Tide will have only three defensive starters returning, counting linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who missed most of the season with a knee injury.

Jackson had 159 tackles and five interceptions in his career while starting all but one game.

