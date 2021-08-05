NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron retiring after 17 years with league

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron is retiring.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that, after nine years as a referee and the past eight in the league office, Riveron is calling it a career, per a source informed of the decision.

Pelissero added that Riveron's duties, including in the New York replay center on game days, will be overseen by senior VPs of officiating Walt Anderson and Perry Fewell.

The 61-year-old Cuban-American became the NFL's first Hispanic referee when he was hired as a side judge in 2004. Riveron was promoted to head referee in 2008.

In 2013, he joined the league office as a senior director of officiating, behind then-VP of officiating Dean Blandino. When Blandino left in 2017, Riveron was elevated to the senior VP role.

Anderson joined the NFL in 1996 as a referee. Following the 2019 postseason, he was promoted to the league office.