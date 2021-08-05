Around the NFL

NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron retiring after 17 years with league

Published: Aug 05, 2021 at 12:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron is retiring.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that, after nine years as a referee and the past eight in the league office, Riveron is calling it a career, per a source informed of the decision.

Pelissero added that Riveron's duties, including in the New York replay center on game days, will be overseen by senior VPs of officiating Walt Anderson and Perry Fewell.

The 61-year-old Cuban-American became the NFL's first Hispanic referee when he was hired as a side judge in 2004. Riveron was promoted to head referee in 2008.

In 2013, he joined the league office as a senior director of officiating, behind then-VP of officiating Dean Blandino. When Blandino left in 2017, Riveron was elevated to the senior VP role.

Anderson joined the NFL in 1996 as a referee. Following the 2019 postseason, he was promoted to the league office.

Fewell was a longtime NFL assistant coach, beginning in 1998 with Jacksonville, and twice interim head coach, most recently with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Fewell joined the NFL officiating office in 2020.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out 2 to 3 weeks with the injury.
news

Robert Griffin III joining ESPN as broadcaster, open to NFL return

Robert Griffin III will be moving from the football field to the broadcast booth. The former No. 2 overall draft pick will join ESPN, per Ian Rapoport. RGIII will have a clause in his contract that will allow him to renew his NFL career if the opportunity arises
news

Roundup: Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Daron Payne from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team returns two key starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne were activated Thursday morning.
news

Dan Campbell: Former first-round CB Jeff Okudah becoming a 'bad dude' in Lions secondary

Jeff Okudah is having a much better go of it in his second season in Detroit. The corner has reportedly stood out during camp as one of the top players on a questionable defense.
news

Aaron Rodgers kept Jordan Love in the loop this offseason: 'I went through that'

Knowing the pressure his backup would feel, Aaron Rodgers wanted to ensure the Jordan Love didn't think his issue with the organization was personal toward the young QB. 
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr finally playing 'free' in fourth season under HC Jon Gruden

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr says that the ability to block out the noise and not sweat his critics would allow him to play looser.
news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
news

Buccaneers, DC Todd Bowles agree to new three-year deal

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new three-year deal that will pay him more than $3 million per season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW