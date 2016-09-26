Al Michaels does his best Carrie Underwood impression

A punchy Al Michaels is the best Al Michaels.
The venerable Sunday Night Football play-by-play man is one of the all-time greats. And like all greats, he sometimes needs to find little challenges to keep himself sharp and invested. And so it was, in the closing minutes of another mundane Bears primetime affair (thanks schedule-makers!), Michaels decided to take on ... Carrie Underwood.
The Internet didn't let us down ...
The Final Two Minutes Of SNF Blowouts: Come for Al's Carrie-oke, stay for thinly veiled references to desert cities in Nevada.