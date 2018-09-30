Akiem Hicks ejected for making contact with official

The Chicago Bears will try to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense stymied in the second half without one of their top defensive linemen.
Hicks, one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL, exits the game with one sack.
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.
The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.
The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.
Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Friday in regards to his absence at OTAs, saying he will be there at some point ahead of a crucial fifth season.
New Steelers GM Omar Khan assured a 'smooth transition' from the era of Kevin Colbert, who learned under his wing for the past 20 seasons in Pittsburgh
After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.
So far, in the eyes of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has been as advertised.
No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.
Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.