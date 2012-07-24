Akiem Hicks could miss first days of Saints camp

Published: Jul 24, 2012 at 06:25 PM

New Orleans Saints interim coach Joe Vitt said on Tuesday that third-round draft pick Akiem Hicks could miss the beginning of training camp due to the broken hand he suffered in June.

Vitt said it was possible that the defensive tackle would be on the physically unable to perform list when camp starts on Thursday, the Times-Picayune reported. Hicks was hurt during organized team activities.

Vitt said second-year running back Mark Ingram, who had his left knee scoped during the offseason, will be monitored and might be limited when camp opens.

The team also announced the signing of tight end Derek Schouman and wide receiver Marques Clark, and the release of wide receiver Kevin Hardy.

