Around the NFL

AJ McCarron wants to draw Brett Favre comparisons

Published: Dec 19, 2015 at 01:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarronmade mention ofTom Brady following last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he replaced Andy Dalton.

McCarron was less comparing himself to Brady than noting other quarterbacks have gone on to have success when replacing starters for long stretches, the New England Patriots in 2001 being the most famous situation.

But if he wasn't comparing himself to Brady, who, if anyone, would McCarron like to be compared to?

The first-time starter went with a classic choice: Brett Favre.

"It always looked like he was that four-year-old kid that just won the starting job by raising his right hand and his left hand, and getting it correct and being the only one," McCarron said this week, via ESPN.com. "That's what I love about the game, because it's a game. Yes, we get paid a great amount and it's a blessing. But at the end of the day, it's a game and you have to play it like you're a kid in the backyard just having fun."

Favre did always have fun, which made him enjoyable to watch. He also won.

In his brief playing time, McCarron certainly showed off a willingness to stretch the field and didn't seem like the stage was too big. If he plays similarly Sunday, he could be in for a big day against the San Francisco 49ers' No. 27 ranked pass defense.

McCarron will have his chance to become the first former Alabama quarterback to win an NFL start since 1987.

As for those quarterbacks who have replaced starters in a similar situation and gone on to win the Super Bowl, per NFL Media Research, there were more than just Brady:

Phil Simms and Jeff Hostetler: In 1990, the Giants were 11-2 and three games up in the NFC East, Simms broke his foot and Hostetler came in and led the Giants to a win in Super Bowl 25 (XXV).

Trent Green and Kurt Warner: In 1999, after Green injured his knee in the preseason and missed the entire season, Warner made his first career start in Week 1 and led the Rams to a win in Super Bowl 34 (XXXIV).

Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady: In 2001, Bledsoe was injured in Week 2, Brady came in and made his first career start the following week and led the Patriots to a win in Super Bowl 36 (XXXVI).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol, set to play vs. Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers announced quarterback Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday's showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) set to play vs. Lions on Monday night

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant in practice for the second straight day and is officially listed as questionable to play in Monday night's road tilt against the Detroit Lions
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but HC Kyle Shanahan says he will start if he passes the concussion protocol on Saturday.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback is "fully healthy."
news

QB Justin Fields (thumb) to miss second game in a row; Tyson Bagent starting again for Bears

Justin Fields' thumb injury will keep him on the sidelines for a second week in a row. Fields has officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Sunday night tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent is up for a second straight start.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out vs. Falcons; HC Mike Vrabel maintains both Willis, Levis will play Sunday

The Titans are entering Week 8 with a dual-quarterback strategy. Neither will be Ryan Tannehill. The veteran will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, due to an ankle injury suffered in Tennessee's loss to Baltimore in Week 6.
news

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

The Giants will proceed without Daniel Jones for a third straight week. Jones (neck) will not play in the Giants' Week 8 clash of New York teams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dalvin Cook frustrated with role in Jets' offense amid trade chatter: 'It's a different scenario for me'

Jets running back Dalvin Cook is one of those players whose production has not lined up with the expectations after he signed with Gang Green during training camp. He could be on the trade block.
news

Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid to be 'more involved' in Bills' offense after midseason breakout

Welcome to the party, Dalton Kincaid. It took some time for the Buffalo Bills rookie tight end to get heavily involved in the 2023 campaign, but he's come on strong the past two weeks.
news

Baker Mayfield: 'Losing three in a row sucks,' but Buccaneers 'showed fight' against Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday to the Buffalo Bills, which quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged "sucks," but he was also pleased with the fight his squad showed in defeat.