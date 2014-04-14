AJ McCarron, Jeremy Hill among potential first-round surprises

AJ McCarron, QB, Alabama: McCarron is one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft, despite a college résumé that includes a .900 winning percentage and two BCS national titles as a starter. Some critics question whether he is capable of carrying an offense on the strength of his right arm, but the fact that he performed well in big games (see: the contests against Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn last season, plus the 2012 and 2013 BCS National Championship Games) suggests he's underrated as a playmaker. McCarron is, quite simply, a superb game manager with a knack for guiding his team to the winner's circle. Thus, he could interest any team with the supporting cast in place to make a run at a playoff berth. Given the uncertainty surrounding the top QB prospects in this draft class, it is quite possible McCarron goes at the end of Round 1 to a team in need of a cerebral playmaker at the position.