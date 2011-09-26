Air and Ground Players of the Week

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. At FedEx, we know the same skills that make the FedEx Air & Ground nominees and winners successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. That's why we're proud to recognize three small businesses each week that have what it takes and play to win. Just like the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week, each of these businesses delivers when the pressure is on. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens
Flacco completed 27 of 48 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens' 37-7 victory over the St. Louis Rams.
Matt Hasselbeck, Tennessee Titans
Hasselbeck converted 75 percent of his passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.
Eli Manning, New York Giants
Manning completed 16 of 23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns as the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 29-16. His 145.7 quarterback rating was the highest of any quarterback on Sunday.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Ryan Mathews, San Diego Chargers
Mathews rushed 21 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Felix Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Jones had 14 carries for 115 yards, as well as three receptions for 40 more yards, in the Cowboys' 18-16 win over the Washington Redskins.
Darren McFadden, Oakland Raiders
McFadden ran 19 times for 171 yards and two scores in the Raiders' 34-24 victory over the New York Jets.