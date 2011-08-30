Ailing TE Cooley says he'll be ready for Redskins' opener

Published: Aug 30, 2011 at 05:05 AM

There is no doubt in Redskins tight end Chris Cooley's mind that he will be ready to play in Washington's regular-season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 11.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Cooley plans to return to practice next week despite missing much of the preseason due to swelling and soreness in his left knee, which he had arthroscopic surgery on after the 2010 season.

"I've been making dramatic progress over the last few weeks," Cooley said. "I've been so pleased with our training staff. Our head trainer Larry Hess has done everything possible that we could think of to treat my knee. Three weeks ago, I was unsure of completely what kind of recovery progress I'd be making. But now I'm 100 percent confident that I'll play against the Giants."

Cooley said he expects to receive treatment on the knee all season, mainly to manage the pain from the inflammation and continue strengthening the muscles around the joint.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

