Ailing Browns QB McCoy still not cleared; Wallace likely to start

Published: Dec 20, 2011 at 04:16 AM

Browns quarterback Colt McCoy still hasn't been cleared to practice following a concussion, meaning it's likely Seneca Wallace will make his second consecutive start for Cleveland.

Browns coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Tuesday that Wallace would "more than likely" start Saturday in Baltimore and continue to take the first-team reps in practice, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

But Shurmur was non-committal about McCoy's availability for this weekend and wouldn't rule out the quarterback from playing in Cleveland's final two games. He said McCoy was at team headquarters Tuesday and went through meetings, but he won't stay at the facility for the rest of day so he could go home to rest. Shurmur didn't know if McCoy has visited any specialists while his symptoms have lingered.

McCoy, who hasn't spoken to the media since being hurt, sustained the concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison 12 days ago. His concussion and the Browns' handling of the injury prompted a visit by representatives from the NFL and NFL Players Association to determine if proper protocol was followed.

Shurmur said wide receiver Joshua Cribbs (groin) participated in a walkthrough Tuesday, and fullback Owen Marecic (concussion) also would practice, while wide receiver Jordan Norwood (concussion) and linebacker Benjamin Jacobs (concussion) would be held out, according to the Journal.

The Browns also placed linebacker Titus Brown and tight end Alex Smith on season-ending injured reserve and signed free-agent tight end Dan Gronkowski and promoted linebacker Brian Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Smith sustained a "significant" shoulder injury last weekend against the Arizona Cardinals, but Shurmur said the versatile player will not need surgery. Shurmur said Brown will undergo surgery on his injured knee.

The Browns also signed wide receiver Torrey Grissett and linebacker Craig Robertson to the practice squad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

