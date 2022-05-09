Aidan Hutchinson, Lions agree to terms on $35.7M rookie contract

The No. 2 overall pick is one of the first first-rounders officially under contract.
Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms Monday on his rookie deal, per his agent, Mike McCartney. Hutchinson's four-year deal is worth $35,713,388 and includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Like all first-round rookie contracts, Hutchinson's is fully guaranteed and includes a fifth-year team option.
Hutchinson is so far the highest selection to have signed his rookie contract and the second in the top five to do so (Jets CB Sauce Gardner, No. 4).