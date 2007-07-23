Ahman Green holds to promise, makes house downpayment

A single mom's dream of home ownership is coming true -- thanks to Ahman Green and the Houston Texans.
Green today made good on a promise to make the down payment on a home for a single parent -- in exchange for reclaiming his No. 30 from teammate Jason Simmons.
It's all great home news for soon-to-be-homeowner Regina Foster, whose seven-year-old son is autistic.
Foster received a check for 50-thousand dollars -- with Green donating 25-thousand, and Texans owner Bob McNair contributing the rest.
Foster, who works for a mortgage company, was chosen from five finalists who met strict criteria that included a pledge to do 100 hours of community service.
She also must contribute at least 15-hundred dollars toward the down payment.