Ahman Green holds to promise, makes house downpayment

Published: Jul 23, 2007 at 12:32 PM

A single mom's dream of home ownership is coming true -- thanks to Ahman Green and the Houston Texans.

Green today made good on a promise to make the down payment on a home for a single parent -- in exchange for reclaiming his No. 30 from teammate Jason Simmons.

Green signed as free agent with the Texans after playing in Green Bay since 2000.

It's all great home news for soon-to-be-homeowner Regina Foster, whose seven-year-old son is autistic.

Foster received a check for 50-thousand dollars -- with Green donating 25-thousand, and Texans owner Bob McNair contributing the rest.

Foster, who works for a mortgage company, was chosen from five finalists who met strict criteria that included a pledge to do 100 hours of community service.

She also must contribute at least 15-hundred dollars toward the down payment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL roster bubble: Trey Lance, Marcus Mariota among notable players who could be traded or cut

With the cutdown deadline right around the corner, this is a time for roster churn across the NFL. So, which notable players could be traded or released in the coming days? Eric Edholm puts the spotlight on 15 veterans.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Isaiah Simmons' time in the desert is over. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo. Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.