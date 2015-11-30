Around the NFL

Ahmad Bradshaw (wrist) placed on injured reserve

Published: Nov 30, 2015 at 03:49 AM

The injury bug has, once again, proven to be the undoing of Ahmad Bradshaw.

The Indianapolis Colts placed the veteran running on injured reserve Monday, ending his season after six games and 31 carries. Bradshaw suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a corresponding move, the Colts re-signed running back Zurlon Tipton.

Bradshaw was never going to be a focal point of the Indianapolis offense, but he had been playing well and offered the team another option in the backfield during a stretch when Frank Gore has looked every bit his 32 years. Bradshaw has ended the past three seasons on injured reserve and could be reaching a point where teams won't look past his durability issues.

Dan Herron, who was claimed off waivers last week, will slide up the depth chart and become Gore's primary backup. Gore has struggled over the past month, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on 83 attempts.

