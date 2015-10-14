Ahmad Bradshaw returns to Colts on one-year deal

Ahmad Bradshaw is back on the grid.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with Bradshaw on a new contract. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports that the 28-year-old running back received a one-year deal, according to a source informed of the move.
This is a logical fit. The Colts don't have a trusted backup behind veteran starter Frank Gore, and Bradshaw thrived last season in Indy before a broken leg ended his year in November.
In 10 games last season, Bradshaw rushed for 425 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries (4.7 YPA) and added 38 receptions for 300 yards and six additional scores. Gore should remain the Colts' top rushing option, but Bradshaw is in position to become the team's primary receiver out of the backfield.
If Bradshaw's body is right and he can stay healthy -- always a big if -- this signing could provide a substantial lift to Pep Hamilton's disappointing offense. A Gore/Bradshaw pairing offers a strong 1-2 punch out of the backfield.