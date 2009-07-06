Aging running backs come with plenty of risk for fantasy owners

Running backs take more physical punishment than any other offensive skill position, so it's no shock that some tend to break down once they close in on the age of 30.
Throughout the history of the NFL, even the best backs have seen their numbers fall closer to their 30th birthdays. Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Eddie George, Franco Harris and O.J. Simpson are just a few of the names that found pro football more difficult at an extended age, and their numbers showed that to be true.
With that in mind, owners should proceed with caution with these 10 runners, who have had excessive carries or will be 28 or older in 2009.
