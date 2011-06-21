Aging Barber can still provide a punch for willing team

That's not the kind of production that you would expect from a runner at the end of his career, but Barber was far from ordinary as the workhorse in the backfield. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, he was an exceptional runner between the tackles. He ran with excellent vision and awareness, and flashed an explosive burst getting to the second level. His combination of balance and body control prevented opponents from getting clean shots on him, which allowed him to remain productive and durable throughout his career in spite of his diminutive frame.