Agents: Big Ben, Harrison could redo contracts to help Steelers

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 01:14 AM

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert's recent comments that his team has "serious issues" with the salary cap apparently have registered with two of the Steelers' highest-paid players.

The agents for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker James Harrison told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that their clients are open to restructuring their contracts.

"Certainly we'd be very willing to help," Harrison's agent, Bill Parise, told the newspaper.

As of Feb. 6, the Steelers were $22.5 million over the cap, according to NFL.com research. The team has restructured contracts for a number of players -- Ike Taylor, LaMarr Woodley and Lawrence Timmons -- and has also cut cornerback Bryant McFadden and receiver Arnaz Battle.

Harrison signed a six-year, $51.175 million deal in 2009, while Roethlisberger is in the middle of an eight-year, $102 million contract he signed in 2008.

