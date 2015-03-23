Around the NFL

Agent: Vikings not in Adrian Peterson's best interest

Published: Mar 23, 2015 at 12:15 PM
Chris Wesseling

Adrian Peterson's agent, Ben Dogra, is turning up the heat on the Minnesota Vikings.

Now Dogra is echoing a recent report from NFL Media's Albert Breer that Peterson still wants out of Minnesota.

Dogra emphasized Monday, via NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, that it is not in Peterson's best interest to play for the Vikings.

Dogra later confirmed to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, "We want out of Minnesota."

Dogra is not demanding a trade yet, rather expressing his dissatisfaction with the organization. Peterson's camp believes he deserves "face of the franchise" guaranteed money, along the lines of a premier quarterback, per Rapoport.

Although Peterson has three years and $45 million remaining on his contract, none of it is guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport reports that Peterson met with the Vikings on Monday and Tuesday but no resolution was reached.

As for the Vikings, owner Mark Wilf responded Monday that Peterson is "an important part of the Minnesota Vikings and we look forward to him being part of our team in 2015."

With the two sides continuing to move in opposite directions, the offseason standoff could last for months.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

