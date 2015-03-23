Agent: Vikings not in Adrian Peterson's best interest

Now Dogra is echoing a recent report from NFL Media's Albert Breer that Peterson still wants out of Minnesota.
Dogra emphasized Monday, via NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, that it is not in Peterson's best interest to play for the Vikings.
Dogra is not demanding a trade yet, rather expressing his dissatisfaction with the organization. Peterson's camp believes he deserves "face of the franchise" guaranteed money, along the lines of a premier quarterback, per Rapoport.
Although Peterson has three years and $45 million remaining on his contract, none of it is guaranteed.
Ian Rapoport reports that Peterson met with the Vikings on Monday and Tuesday but no resolution was reached.
As for the Vikings, owner Mark Wilf responded Monday that Peterson is "an important part of the Minnesota Vikings and we look forward to him being part of our team in 2015."
With the two sides continuing to move in opposite directions, the offseason standoff could last for months.
