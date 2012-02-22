Agent: Talks point to Falcons' Abraham becoming free agent

Published: Feb 22, 2012 at 09:35 AM

Rich Rosa, the agent for Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Abraham, said Wednesday that he believes his client will become a free agent this offseason, based on contract talks with the team.

Abraham, 33, has spent the past six seasons with Atlanta, where he has recorded 58.5 of his 112 career sacks. He spent six seasons with the New York Jets before signing with the Falcons as a free agent in 2006.

Abraham is one of three key Falcons defenders scheduled to hit free agency. In addition to Abraham, the team also must decide whether or not to re-sign middle linebacker Curtis Lofton and cornerback Brent Grimes.

The free-agency period begins March 13.

