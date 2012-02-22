Agent: Talks point to Falcons' Abraham becoming free agent

Rich Rosa, the agent for Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Abraham, said Wednesday that he believes his client will become a free agent this offseason, based on contract talks with the team.
Abraham is one of three key Falcons defenders scheduled to hit free agency. In addition to Abraham, the team also must decide whether or not to re-sign middle linebacker Curtis Lofton and cornerback Brent Grimes.
The free-agency period begins March 13.