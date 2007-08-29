Agent: Strahan has not made decision, still considering options

Published: Aug 29, 2007 at 02:10 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Strahan has not made a decision on whether to play for the New York Giants or retire after 14 seasons and seven trips to the Pro Bowl, his agent said Wednesday.

Tony Agnone said in one of four e-mails to The Associated Press that the 35-year-old defensive end was still on the West Coast considering his options.

Strahan discussed his role with the team, needs and "do they really want him, etc. etc." in talks with Giants general manager Jerry Reese on Tuesday, Agnone added in another e-mail.

Reese has described the talks with Strahan on Monday night and Tuesday morning as "constructive and positive." Strahan said then that he expected to reach a decision on his future within two days, Reese said.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon did not immediately return an e-mail asking for comment. Reese disclosed information about his talks with Strahan in an e-mail released by Hanlon on Tuesday.

Strahan's holdout and possible retirement has been the big story since the Giants reported to training camp at the University at Albany on July 27.

The team has fined him $14,288 daily; the 34-day total is now $485,792.

The Giants will play their final preseason game on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., against the New England Patriots. They open the season at Dallas on Sept. 9.

Strahan's 132.5 sacks are tops among active players. He set an NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks in 2001.

Justin Tuck, who like Strahan missed part of last season with a Lisfranc foot injury, has played well at left end in his absence. He had four tackles, a sack and a pressure in the 20-12 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press.

