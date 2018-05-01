Agent says Patriots considered trading up for Mayfield

"We had another team, which is going to surprise you. Another team had said, 'You may get a big surprise on draft day, at No. 2, if he's available.' And it was the Patriots," Mills told Brandt, via ESPN. "They had (No.) 23 and they had (No.) 31 and they had two seconds. We thought, 'That's gonna be a heck of a move, to get up that high from where they are.' And, of course, he wasn't available, so we never knew if that was a reality or not."