Agent says 21 teams interested in Giants DE Umenyiora

Osi Umenyiora's agent is finding plenty of NFL teams interested in trading for the star defensive end, but so far, none of them appear willing to pay the New York Giants' asking price.
"Just trying to convince them to give up that elusive first-round pick," Tony Agnone told the New York Post on Tuesday. "Still working on it."
Agnone told the newspaper that he has received inquiries from 21 teams. The New York Daily News reported Monday that the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks have shown interest either to the Giants or to Agnone. But the combination of the Giants' asking price -- a first-round pick -- and Umenyiora's desire to earn more money is making a deal difficult.
The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the Giants have dropped their demand for a first-round pick and would be willing to accept a second-round pick. The newspaper cited a league source in reporting that the Ravens and the New England Patriots are interested in Umenyiora.
Umenyiora, 29, wants to rework a contract that will pay him $7 million over the next two seasons, with $3.1 million due this season. He led the Giants with 11.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 2010, and he has grown increasingly frustrated with the criticism he's receiving over the situation.
"It's not going to be long now," he said.
After holding out of training camp the first day, Umenyiora reported the next three but didn't participate in practice.