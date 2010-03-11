Agent: Safety Pool agrees to one-year, $1.3M contract with Jets

Published: Mar 11, 2010 at 02:20 PM

NEW YORK -- The Jets and safety Brodney Pool, whose career appeared to be threatened by head injuries, agreed in principle to a one-year contract worth $1.3 million Thursday.

The deal includes $1.2 million guaranteed, Pool's agent, Ben Dogra, told The Associated Press.

Pool wasn't given a second-round tender by the Cleveland Browns last week, making him an unrestricted free agent.

"He's going to sign there and have a great opportunity to play in a terrific defense under Rex Ryan," Dogra said. "It was the No. 1 place for him, and hopefully it's the first year of many for him there as a New York Jet."

Pool, 25, gives the Jets a replacement for Kerry Rhodes, whom they traded to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend -- as long as Pool remains healthy. Pool has been cleared to play, but he missed the Browns' final five games last season after sustaining what reportedly was at least his fourth known concussion -- a number that Dogra disputes.

"He is healthy and ready to go," Dogra said. "Despite reports to the contrary, Brodney only had one known concussion. He is excited about the opportunity to play for the Jets and making a contribution to the No. 1 defense in the NFL."

Pool, a second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2005, had 50 tackles, four interceptions and one sack before being injured during a Week 12 game at Cincinnati. He has 11 interceptions and four sacks in five NFL seasons, all with the Browns.

Pool holds the Browns' franchise record for the longest interception return, going 100 yards for a score against the Baltimore Ravens in 2007.

