Agent: Ryan Grant in talks with team other than Packers

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 09:36 AM

Free-agent running back Ryan Grant could have a new home as early as next week, his agent told the Green Bay Post-Gazette on Tuesday.

Reuter: Impact WR/TE prospects

In today's pass-happy NFL, receivers and tight ends are hot draft commodities. Chad Reuter examines depth at both spots. **More ...**

Grant's agent, Alan Herman, said his client has been in contract talks with a team that's not the Green Bay Packers, though he declined to reveal the specific organization.

"There's some things actually going on with Ryan but not with Green Bay," Herman said.

Grant currently is a free agent, and the Post-Gazette reported it appears the running back's best chance to log playing time next season could be with a team other than the Packers.

"That's a strong possibility, more than a strong possibility," Herman said. "It could be as early as next week."

Grant, 29, eclipsed 1,200 rushing yards for Green Bay in 2008 and 2009, but he played in only one game during the Packers' Super Bowl season, and he ran for 559 yards last season while splitting carries with James Starks.

