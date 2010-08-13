Agent: Pats have 'totally lost' guard Mankins in contract talks

Logan Mankins' agent, Frank Bauer, told The Boston Globe on Friday that the New England Patriots have "totally lost this player mentally" as the sides' contract standoff continues into the preseason.
The next step in the stalemate is expected to come this weekend, when the Patriots likely will send Mankins a letter stating their intent to place him on the roster exempt list. A player on the roster exempt list is ineligible to play for three games following the day he signs.
"We haven't got it yet, but it'll come," Bauer said of the letter.
Bauer added that he has heard "not a word" from the Patriots, whom The Globe reported pulled their offer of a five-year extension added to Mankins' restricted free agent tender.
"They don't care," Bauer said. "... I would expect them to do everything nasty that they can.
"For this young man to work like he has and play for the club for five years, and be promised he'd be taken care of, and to throw the offer they did across the table?" Bauer added. "It was never, ever a five-year deal. They wanted six years, they wanted seven. They have to do what they have to do, and we'll do what we have to do."
Mankins, a first-round draft pick in 2005, has started in every game during his NFL career.