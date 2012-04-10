Agent: Panthers WR Smith signs extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The agent for Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith says the five-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a contract extension that will likely keep him with Carolina for the remainder of his career.
Derrick Fox confirmed Tuesday Smith's new contract runs through the 2015 season with a club option for 2016. Smith's contract was to expire after the 2012 season.
Fox did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but said Smith will sign the contract at a 3 p.m. press conference.
Fox says his client is "simply ecstatic about being able to finish his career in Carolina."