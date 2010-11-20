Agent: Packers in preliminary contract talks with LB Bishop

Desmond Bishop's impressive play this season has the Green Bay Packers considering a new contract for the linebacker.
Bishop's agent, Blake Baratz, told *The Green Bay Press-Gazette* on Friday that the sides have held "preliminary talks" about a new deal.
"It's kind of an ever-changing landscape, but they've made it clear they want him back, and Desmond would like to be back," Baratz said. "Each week is kind of an audition for him, and they probably feel more and more comfortable."
Bishop, who rarely played in his first three NFL seasons, started the last five games in place of injured starter Nick Barnett and performed well. Bishop posted 45 tackles in those five contests, and he returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown during an Oct. 24 victory over the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.
Bishop is making $550,000 in base salary this year, the last in a four-year deal he signed as a sixth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2007.