Agent: OT Colon hasn't heard from Steelers about new deal

Published: Jun 30, 2011 at 09:49 AM

Willie Colon has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his agent doesn't sound hopeful that the offensive tackle will be back with the team this season.

"They haven't called about Willie in three years," Joe Linta told the *Pittsburgh Post-Gazette* on Thursday. "I'm not expecting them to call because they haven't yet. That's the way they do business, and that's fine. But if they do call, we'll pick up the phone."

Colon, 28, is one of 14 Steelers players who will become unrestricted free agents when the NFL lockout is lifted, according to the Post-Gazette. He was the Steelers' starting right tackle for three seasons before an Achilles injury suffered last summer cost him all of 2010.

A Bronx, N.Y., native, Colon was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Hofstra University. The veteran has made it clear he wants to return to Pittsburgh, but the feeling might not be mutual.

"He loves the team and loves the city," Linta said. "But they have to want him, and they haven't shown that yet."

