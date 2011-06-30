Agent: OT Colon hasn't heard from Steelers about new deal

Willie Colon has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his agent doesn't sound hopeful that the offensive tackle will be back with the team this season.
"They haven't called about Willie in three years," Joe Linta told the *Pittsburgh Post-Gazette* on Thursday. "I'm not expecting them to call because they haven't yet. That's the way they do business, and that's fine. But if they do call, we'll pick up the phone."
"He loves the team and loves the city," Linta said. "But they have to want him, and they haven't shown that yet."