Agent: No progress in talks with Chiefs over Johnson's future

Published: Oct 30, 2009 at 11:04 AM

Larry Johnson remained a member of the Kansas City Chiefs late Friday afternoon, but no one could say how much longer that might be the case.

Johnson's agent, Peter Schaffer, said there had been no progress in discussions with the team over the future of the suspended running back.

NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche reports Johnson has filed a non-injury grievance against the Chiefs, a day after he was suspended for two weeks.

Johnson's agent has also been talking with Chiefs' general manager Scott Pioli about some sort of agreement that could affect the future for Johnson, who needs only 75 yards to break Kansas City's career rushing record.

Johnson, a two-time Pro Bowler, used a gay slur on his Twitter account on Sunday night and also questioned his coach's ability. He repeated the slur to reporters the next day. Schaffer said the two-week suspension, which would include one game check, would cost his client more than $600,000.

He may also face further punishment by the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

