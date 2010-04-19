Agent: NFL cleared Georgia Tech RB Dwyer after positive drug test

Published: Apr 19, 2010 at 07:11 AM

Georgia Tech running back Jonathan Dwyer tested positive for a banned stimulant at the NFL Scouting Combine, a source with knowledge of the result told NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche on Sunday. However, the positive result was expected, according to Adisa Bakari, Dwyer's agent.

An ingredient in a prescribed medication that Dwyer takes daily tends to trigger a positive result for certain banned stimulants, Bakari said. Teams were made aware of the possibility for a positive test in a letter sent by Dwyer's representation in January, one month before the combine was held in Indianapolis.

Bakari said the league told Dwyer he was medically cleared after notifying him that he had tested positive for a stimulant. For good measure, Dwyer's representatives sent a follow-up letter to teams, telling them that the positive test wouldn't land Dwyer in the league's drug program, Bakari said.

Dwyer is expected to be drafted in the second or third round of the draft, which starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Meanwhile, USC tight end Anthony McCoy tested positive for marijuana, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Sunday. McCoy's agents sent notification to all NFL teams two weeks ago, according to a source, and the tight end took responsibility for his actions.

NFl.com analyst Pat Kirwan projected McCoy as a third-round pick in his expanded mock draft.

