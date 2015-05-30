Agent: Miami not 'strong possibility' for Mathis trade

The Eagles have been open to trading Evan Mathis for two straight offseasons, but the disgruntled Pro Bowl guard has yet to find a new home.
"I've been given permission by the Eagles to shop Evan," Drew Rosenhaus told the Joe Rose Show on CBS Miami. "We thought we had a trade with another team leading up to the draft. It was not the Dolphins.
Coach Chip Kelly said during the draft that "we've never had an offer" for Mathis in the two years he's been available. With so many squads drafting offensive linemen, it's anyone's guess which "other team" was intrigued by the blocker. It's worth noting that Washington, Seattle and San Francisco each drafted a pair of guards.
Mathis has served as a reliable starter in Philly, but the Eagles aren't interested in upping his $5.5 million salary heading into the lineman's age 34 campaign.
Mathis has stayed away from voluntary workouts this spring, making it clear that he isn't thrilled with his situation. Still, teams aren't lining up for an aging player who might wind up being released, especially one angling for more greenbacks.
