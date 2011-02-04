Agent: Lions QB Stafford should be throwing in 3 to 4 months

Published: Feb 04, 2011 at 06:33 AM

Matthew Stafford's recent shoulder surgery went well, and the Lions' starting quarterback should be worry-free next season, his agent, Tom Condon, told the *Detroit Free Press* on Friday.

Stafford had surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder and is expected to recover well enough in three to four months to potentially participate in late-spring team activities.

"I talked to Dr. (James) Andrews and he said that the surgery was successful," Condon said. "It wasn't anything extraordinary in terms of the damage. He compared it to Sam Bradford and said it wasn't as extensive as Bradford. And he said that he should be 100 percent and that he's healing up very well."

Bradford, like Stafford a No. 1 overall draft pick, recovered well enough from his 2009 surgery to nearly lead the St. Louis Rams into the playoffs as a rookie.

Stafford, meanwhile, played in just three games because of two injuries to the same shoulder. He also missed time with a left shoulder injury during his rookie season of 2009.

Condon represents both quarterbacks.

