Agent: Jets agree to terms with OL Wayne Hunter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The agent for offensive lineman Wayne Hunter told The Associated Press that his client has agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a four-year deal.
Teams can't officially sign players until Friday.
Hunter provides the Jets with depth on the offensive line, particularly at right tackle, where he filled in late last season when starter Damien Woody went down with a season-ending injury. Woody was cut before the lockout and could be considering retirement.
The 30-year-old, who played for the University of Hawaii, has spent the last four seasons in New York after playing for Seattle and Jacksonville.
