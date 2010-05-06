Agent: Free-agent safety Wilson agrees to join Bengals

Free-agent safety Gibril Wilson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, his agent, Alvin Keels said via Twitter.
Financial terms weren't disclosed.
The Bengals continue to fortify their secondary as they also agreed to terms on a two-year deal with free-agent CB Adam "Pacman" Jones, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
The Bengals will be Wilson's third team in three years. He last played for the Miami Dolphins, with whom he signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract last offseason. He started 14 of 16 games in Miami and recorded 91 tackles, then was released.
Wilson signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2008 and posted 129 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Wilson began his NFL career in 2004 with the New York Giants, with whom he started 51 of 52 games at free safety.