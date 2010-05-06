Agent: Free-agent safety Wilson agrees to join Bengals

Published: May 06, 2010 at 10:47 AM

Free-agent safety Gibril Wilson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, his agent, Alvin Keels said via Twitter.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The Bengals continue to fortify their secondary as they also agreed to terms on a two-year deal with free-agent CB Adam "Pacman" Jones, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

The Bengals will be Wilson's third team in three years. He last played for the Miami Dolphins, with whom he signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract last offseason. He started 14 of 16 games in Miami and recorded 91 tackles, then was released.

Wilson signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2008 and posted 129 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Wilson began his NFL career in 2004 with the New York Giants, with whom he started 51 of 52 games at free safety.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Ranking offseason quarterback moves: Which will have the biggest impact on the 2022 NFL campaign?

The quarterback transaction wire has been on fire in March, with relocations and recommitments rocking the football world. Which developments will have the biggest impact on the 2022 season? Adam Schein provides his rankings.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

Bucky Brooks revisits his ranking of the top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects at each position. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?
news

About NFL Draft 2022

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW