Agent: Ex-Jaguars QB Garrard healthy after back surgery

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard is nearing a return from back surgery and is intent on playing in 2012, according to his agent, Albert Irby.
Irby said Wednesday that Garrard is on track to return between mid-March and early April. Irby also said his client was cleared to begin training several weeks ago, and several teams have inquired about Garrard's health.
"David is confident that he'll be ready in four to six weeks," Irby said. "He is open to all teams and any situation that makes sense for him and the team. He will take a backup position, or a starting position. It depends on the situation."
The free-agent market for quarterbacks is very thin, and many teams are in pursuit of both starting and backup quarterbacks.
Garrard suffered a back injury during training camp with the Jaguars and required surgery, ending his chances of playing in 2011. Garrard was released by the Jaguars just before the start of the season, and he subsequently drew interest from several teams, including an offer from the Miami Dolphins, but he couldn't come to terms on a contract.