Agent: 'Everything is perfect' with Parker's recovery

Miami Dolphins rookie receiver DeVante Parker earned rave reviews during OTAs. That ended when he underwent foot surgery last month.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Parker is likely to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, with the goal being ready for Week 1.
Parker's agent, James Gould, recently told the Miami Herald that "everything is perfect" in Parker's recovery and the rookie remains on track for the regular season opener. Gould added that it's too soon to tell whether Parker would play in the preseason.
The wideout had a screw in his foot replaced -- an operation the Dolphins said at the time was precautionary to ensure he could play without pain for the entire season.
"I don't think it will happen again," Gould said. "They got it right."
In cases like these, we must consider the source. Parker's agent isn't likely to bandy about the idea that his client could miss games. Still, it's better than hearing the rookie suffered a setback.
Missing training camp and preseason could hinder Parker's early season production as he learns the offense and gains a rapport with Ryan Tannehill. In the meantime Greg Jennings is likely to fill Parker's role alongside Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry.
When he does get up to speed, Parker will provide a big target with sticky hands and big-play ability that the Dolphins lack when he's on the sidelines.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Greg Hardy's reduced suspension, and the guys debate which players are at 'The Crossroads.'