Agent: DT Josh Chapman will be cleared to play before camp

Published: Apr 13, 2012 at 07:25 AM

Defensive tackle prospect Josh Chapman will be cleared to play before training camp, according to his agent, Albert Elias.

Chapman, projected to be taken in the second or third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, has one of the more interesting stories of all the prospects. Though he knew it could negatively affect his draft status, he chose to play through the 2011 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and left meniscus to help Alabama win a national title.

Davis: Mock Draft 4.0

Charles Davis has the Chiefs snagging a QB with the 11th pick in his latest mock draft.

He has been unable to perform for teams, having undergone surgery in January, but is progressing very well. Elias said Dr. James Andrews, who performed the surgery, will release a letter next week alerting teams that Chapman will be cleared prior to the start of camp.

Chapman performed well enough to merit mid-round consideration despite the injury; as he progresses and teams learn more about his medical status in the coming weeks, his stock could rise.

