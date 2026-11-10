Agent: Brandon Aiyuk plans to play this season, likely with 'somebody that knows him'

Brandon Aiyuk's agent said Tuesday he's confident the receiver will play this season and that he thinks Aiyuk will wind up "with a team that knows him, that has somehow been affiliated with him, either in college or with the 49ers."

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Drew Rosenhaus said Aiyuk met with 49ers general manager John Lynch, among others, in Santa Clara last week and that he passed a physical "with flying colors."

"He had an MRI, he had X-rays, he had a physical exam," Rosenhaus said of Aiyuk, who had a multiligament knee injury in October 2024 and has not played since. "He's working out on his own, he's running routes, he's catching footballs. He says he's 100 percent ready to play. We'd be glad to go work out for interested teams if he is released by the 49ers."

The NFL reinstated Aiyuk on Monday and granted the 49ers a two-week, unpaid roster exemption for the receiver. Aiyuk is not expected to be with the team during that period, and the 49ers have until Nov. 23 to cut him, the expected outcome.

Both Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have said the team's relationship with Aiyuk is over after he didn't properly rehabilitate from his knee injury and then stopped coming into the facility during the 2025 season. On Monday, Shanahan shrugged off questions about Aiyuk's reinstatement.

"It means absolutely nothing to our team," he said. "I think we've got a two-week roster exemption. That's all administrative stuff to me."

The 49ers are trying to recoup at least a portion of the roughly $13 million Aiyuk owes for failing to uphold the contract extension he signed in 2024, something Rosenhaus characterized as a separate issue from him getting back on the field.

"As far as the money that's allegedly owed -- the $13 million, whatever it is -- he hasn't paid anything yet," he said. "That's something that we'll work out separate and distinct from the issue of him playing. Hopefully we'll work something out to the benefit of Brandon's, and something that's fair. And that's also part of my job."

Though he characterized it as a guess, Rosenhaus said he thought Aiyuk would land with a team already familiar with the receiver. That strongly points to the Washington Commanders, whose general manager, Adam Peters, helped draft Aiyuk in San Francisco in 2020 and whose quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is friends with Aiyuk from their playing days at Arizona State. Aiyuk also purchased property in Northern Virginia, not far from the Commanders' practice facility.

"You see people connect the dots where they have history, where there's relationships," Rosenhaus said. "I don't know where yet, but that's just my assumption, that something like that could happen. A former coach, maybe a former player that played with him. Somebody that knows him."

Aiyuk spent the offseason berating the 49ers -- including Lynch -- saying he'd never do business with them and otherwise severing ties through bitter, sometimes unhinged social media posts. On Tuesday, Rosenhaus tried to mend the damage the receiver had done to his image over the last year.

"I think he's in a really good place," he said. "He met with the 49ers. He did a good job in the meeting with them. He said hello to John Lynch. He met with the team. I just feel like he's in a good place. And getting to know him over the last week, I'm confident in his future moving forward."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.