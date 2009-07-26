Agent: Bills rookie guard Levitre signs four-year deal

Published: Jul 26, 2009 at 09:06 AM

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills second-round pick Andy Levitre signed a four-year contract, leaving the team with three unsigned rookies after two days of training camp.

The offensive guard's agent Leo Goeas told The Associated Press that his client had signed the deal and was scheduled to report to camp in suburban Rochester by Sunday evening.

The 51st overall pick out of Oregon State, Levitre made 39 starts and was first-team All-Pac 10 last year. The Bills are counting on Levitre, who is being given an opportunity to start at left guard this season.

Aside from Levitre, the Bills have three unsigned rookie draft picks: first-rounders, defensive end Aaron Maybin and guard Eric Wood and second-rounder safety Jairus Byrd.

