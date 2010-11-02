After year-plus layoff, Ravens WR Stallworth eyes return Sunday

Published: Nov 02, 2010 at 01:47 AM

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Donte' Stallworth said Monday he could return to the field Sunday, when the Ravens play the Miami Dolphins, for the first time in a season and a half, the Carroll County Times reported.

Stallworth, who broke a bone in his left foot during the preseason, said he experienced some soreness after running pass patterns at Monday's workout.

"It will probably be a game-time decision," Stallworth said. "As of right now, it's still going to be a little sore after practicing today. It's a little sore right now. The main thing is making sure I get treatment on it and do what I'm supposed to be doing.

"Today was my first real practice. I did a little bit last week, not too much. By the end of the week, I should be feeling pretty good and feeling good enough to play."

Stallworth, who might break into the lineup by returning punts, did not play during the 2009 season due to an NFL suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sheldon Rankins agrees to two-year, $17M deal with Jets

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Browns WR Ryan Switzer's infant son back in hospital

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son has been hospitalized again and is undergoing a blood transfusion.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Broncos, Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller agree to terms on one-year, $9.5M deal

Not long after landing in free agency, ﻿former Bears CB Kyle Fuller is heading to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW