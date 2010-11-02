After year-plus layoff, Ravens WR Stallworth eyes return Sunday

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Donte' Stallworth said Monday he could return to the field Sunday, when the Ravens play the Miami Dolphins, for the first time in a season and a half, the Carroll County Times reported.
Stallworth, who broke a bone in his left foot during the preseason, said he experienced some soreness after running pass patterns at Monday's workout.
"It will probably be a game-time decision," Stallworth said. "As of right now, it's still going to be a little sore after practicing today. It's a little sore right now. The main thing is making sure I get treatment on it and do what I'm supposed to be doing.
"Today was my first real practice. I did a little bit last week, not too much. By the end of the week, I should be feeling pretty good and feeling good enough to play."
Stallworth, who might break into the lineup by returning punts, did not play during the 2009 season due to an NFL suspension.