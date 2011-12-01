After Vikings' release, McNabb says he has no preferences

Hours after being waived at his request by the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Donovan McNabb told NFL Network that he is uncertain where he will play next but that he is rested and ready for the challenge.
In an interview conducted at halftime of "Thursday Night Football", McNabb -- who acknowledged reports that he asked for his release -- insisted that he didn't know his next landing spot.
"That is not correct," McNabb said when asked if he already knew where he would play. "I definitely asked for my release. There is no idea of where the next destination is.
Debate: What's next for McNabb?
Which team will claim Donovan McNabb and what will the 13-year veteran QB bring to the table? Our analysts debate. More ...
"I think the most important thing was for me first and foremost to do what was best for me and my family. And secondly, getting away from things. To get ready for the next chapter in the book. I'm very excited for the opportunity and ready for the next step."
When asked if he had any preferred destination, McNabb answered, "Yeah, all 31 teams."
More seriously, McNabb said he has prepared himself for this moment since being benched by the Vikings after six games.
"The mind-set from the past six or seven weeks or so is that I'm well rested," McNabb said. "Just preparing myself each and every day and staying abreast of things. So I think stepping into a new area would just be a continuation of what I've already started."
McNabb, who was acquired from the Washington Redskins in the offseason to be the Vikings' starter, was benched for rookie Christian Ponder and had been taking reps with the third string before requesting his release, team sources told NFL Network Insider Jason La Canfora.
"This was the best decision for both parties," Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. "He was a great player and has been a great player for our league for a long, long time. Have a lot of affection and love for Donovan."
Several potential playoff teams have lost quarterbacks recently, including the Chicago Bears (McNabb's hometown team) and the Houston Texans, who run a system similar to what McNabb ran during his 2010 season with the Redskins.
"Looking back and just knowing Donovan and knowing his history, I would not have done anything different," Frazier said. "He's been awesome (since his benching). He's been great with our players he's been a true pro. … He's a class guy, always has been"
McNabb threw for 1,026, four touchdowns and two interceptions while leading Minnesota to a 1-5 record. Ponder has led the Vikings to a 1-4 record while passing for 1,141 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
McNabb has a $5.05 million contract this season and would cost a team about $1.5 million for the rest of the season.