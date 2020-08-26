After two teams showed interest months ago, no action on Colin Kaepernick front

Four years after Colin Kaepernick protested racial injustice and police brutality in America, the quarterback remains without a job in the NFL.

There's no movement on a potential development for Kaepernick, either, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Renewed interest in the quarterback that arose in June amid worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality has since fizzled, per Silver, who said it "has been a long, hot, boring summer for Colin Kaepernick."

"No action the last two months. There were two teams, both in the AFC, that were looking at him, that I know of, a couple months ago," Silver said during an appearance on Inside Training Camp Live. "You also had a situation where the rules on tryouts were a potential impediment with all the COVID testing and the protocols and the days of delay. But that has now changed. It's just a bizarre state of affairs."

The recent shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake by Kenosha (Wisconsin) Police has reignited protests against the same issues Kaepernick first protested by sitting while the national anthem played during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2016. NFL Network's Steve Wyche was the first to speak to Kaepernick about why he was protesting, which elevated the quarterback beyond football stardom into something much more controversial, even as he was trying to use his platform to effect positive change in America.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during that 2016 season before going unsigned. The NFL expressed it would welcome back Kaepernick this summer amid protests related to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The protests spread across the nation and eventually around the world, helping to positively shift the conversation on the matter with the hopes of bringing about meaningful change.

"You look at the situation yesterday with the Detroit Lions, in the wake of the horrific Jacob Blake shooting, deciding we're not practicing today," Silver continued. "There are bigger things going on. The landscape has completely changed from the day four years ago when our Steve Wyche first got Kaepernick to talk about why he was protesting, and it became a thing. It's tough to make the case that Kaepernick in an NFL camp right now would not be received much, much differently than some owners feared a few years back.

"We're at an inflection point in society, everybody's thinking about racial justice. You see teams like the Lions, the Packers who made a statement earlier, the Bears, are making this part of their daily camp routine, and yet Colin Kaepernick, crickets."