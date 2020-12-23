Around the NFL

After Tony Dungy's No. 6 ranking, Tom Brady zings back 

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 08:10 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

TB12 didn't make Tony Dungy's top five, so, of course, ﻿Tom Brady﻿ took to Twitter to zing back.

Having previously said he ranked Brady as the sixth-toughest quarterback for him to coach against, Dungy defended the choice on the Shannon Sharpe Podcast with an explanation and Brady responded via Twitter with a scoreboard-esque retort.

"I'm never putting Tom Brady ahead of Peyton Manning, so the best he can is No. 2. Cause Peyton was my guy," Dungy began when Sharpe asked him for an explanation. "Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn't great, but that extra dimension meant something to me."

While Dungy's ranking was impacted by Brady's legs, the longtime former Patriots quarterback and current Buccaneers QB let his fingers do the talking when he tweeted a reply.

Boom! Scoreboard via banner pic.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and during New England's historic run of AFC supremacy, the Colts with Dungy and Manning were their archrivals.

Over his career, Brady is 15-4 against the Colts, including a 4-1 postseason showing.

However, against Dungy-coached Indianapolis squads, Brady was just 5-3 and 2-1 in the playoffs.

And also of note is that while the Patriots did pummel the Colts, 45-7, in the 2014 AFC Championship Game en route to defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, Dungy wasn't the coach then. He hadn't been since 2008.

But one should never let facts get in the way of a good comeback.

Related Content

news

Teams can begin interviewing employed HC candidates Wednesday

Hiring teams can now request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams starting Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Texans fine QB Deshaun Watson $7.5K for violation of COVID protocols 

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been fined $7,500 by the team for violating COVID-19 protocols at Watson's recent restaurant opening in which "dozens of people," including other Texans players, were photographed indoors without face coverings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, via sources. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Looking Back at First QB Selected in Last 11 Drafts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks, where they discuss the top quarterback taken in the past 11 drafts along with the Panthers firing of Marty Hurney and how appealing that vacancy is. 
news

Derek Carr (groin) limited at Raiders practice, splits reps with Marcus Mariota

Five days removed from tweaking his groin in front of the nation, Raiders quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was back at practice Tuesday afternoon, splitting snaps with backup signal-caller ﻿Marcus Mariota.
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller: Pro Bowl spot 'real satisfying' given past struggles

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller earned a Pro Bowl spot on Monday, and he joined the "Huddle and Flow Podcast" this week to discuss his achievement and what it means to him given his past struggles with addiction.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that they hope to see running back ﻿James Conner﻿ (quad), linebacker ﻿Vince Williams﻿ (COVID-19 list) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson return Sunday.
news

Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ partying at a gentleman's club and not wearing a mask while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests

The Lions have closed their facility after a player and non-player tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Doug Marrone not concerned with Jaguars' draft position in final two weeks

The Jaguars have the No. 1 draft pick after the Jets beat the Rams. But coach Doug Marrone isn't concerned about that and is focused on winning.
news

Frank Reich 'glad' Colts are in 'shocking' playoff race

Coach Frank Reich is glad that the Colts are in a crazy playoff race in the AFC. Each week is critical to them getting a playoff berth.
news

Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the kickoff time for Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and NFC East-leading Washington Football Team has been changed.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW