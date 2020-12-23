After Tony Dungy's No. 6 ranking, Tom Brady zings back 

TB12 didn't make Tony Dungy's top five, so, of course, ﻿Tom Brady﻿ took to Twitter to zing back.

Having previously said he ranked Brady as the sixth-toughest quarterback for him to coach against, Dungy defended the choice on the Shannon Sharpe Podcast with an explanation and Brady responded via Twitter with a scoreboard-esque retort.

"I'm never putting Tom Brady ahead of Peyton Manning, so the best he can is No. 2. Cause Peyton was my guy," Dungy began when Sharpe asked him for an explanation. "Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn't great, but that extra dimension meant something to me."