After three seasons in Oakland, Raiders release Jordan

NAPA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders finally released running back LaMont Jordan on Friday after being unable to trade him to another team.
**LaMont Jordan**, RB
Free agent
Height: 5-10
Weight: 230
College: Maryland
Experience: 7
The Raiders have had little use for Jordan since midway through last season, when he carried the ball only 19 times in the final nine games. He fell further down the depth chart after Oakland used the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft on Darren McFadden. The Raiders had been looking to trade him for months.
Jordan was told not to take the field during the Raiders' mandatory minicamp last month and was then told not to report to training camp this week. Coach Lane Kiffin said owner Al Davis was trying to resolve the situation with Jordan's agent, Alvin Keels.
With no trade to be found, Oakland granted Jordan his release instead of allowing him to report to training camp. He was scheduled to make $4.7 million this year and $5 million next season.
Jordan rushed for 1,025 yards, caught 70 passes and scored 11 touchdowns his first season in Oakland, but has had much less impact since with only 983 yards rushing the last two seasons.
He got off to a fast start last year, rushing for 424 yards in his first four games for the second highest total in the league. But he injured his back in the first half of the fourth game and did little the remainder of the season. He fell behind Justin Fargas on the depth chart, but the Raiders decided to hang onto him for the remainder of the season instead of activating rookie Michael Bush off the physically-unable-to-perform-list.
With McFadden, Fargas and Bush all healthy, there was no role for Jordan on the Raiders this season.
