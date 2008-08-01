After suspension, Ravens will be without Washington in Week 1

WESTMINSTER, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Fabian Washington was suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, a punishment stemming from a domestic violence arrest in February involving his girlfriend.
Washington is allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games until his suspension begins Aug. 30 and ends after the Ravens' Sept. 7 season-opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
"I put myself in a bad situation, and I did not handle it the right way," Washington said. "I was wrong and made a mistake. My girlfriend, my attorney and I wanted a quick resolution and knew that a suspension could happen."
Acquired in a trade from the Oakland Raiders for a fourth-round draft pick during the NFL draft, Washington was arrested at his home in East Manatee County, Fla., following an altercation with his 21-year-old girlfriend.
Washington, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was told by a judge that he would be allowed to avoid prosecution if he completed a 26-week intervention program for first-time offenders and stayed out of trouble.
"We had knowledge of Fabian's situation prior to the trade we made for him," general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "Based on the NFL's personal-conduct policy, and Fabian's agreement with the authorities, we knew that a suspension was a possibility. Fabian knows his actions were a mistake and has taken appropriate actions since then."
