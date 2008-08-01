After suspension, Ravens will be without Washington in Week 1

Published: Aug 01, 2008 at 10:13 AM

WESTMINSTER, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Fabian Washington was suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, a punishment stemming from a domestic violence arrest in February involving his girlfriend.

Fabian Washington, CB
Baltimore Ravens

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

College: Nebraska

Experience: 3

Washington is allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games until his suspension begins Aug. 30 and ends after the Ravens' Sept. 7 season-opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

"I put myself in a bad situation, and I did not handle it the right way," Washington said. "I was wrong and made a mistake. My girlfriend, my attorney and I wanted a quick resolution and knew that a suspension could happen."

Acquired in a trade from the Oakland Raiders for a fourth-round draft pick during the NFL draft, Washington was arrested at his home in East Manatee County, Fla., following an altercation with his 21-year-old girlfriend.

Washington, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was told by a judge that he would be allowed to avoid prosecution if he completed a 26-week intervention program for first-time offenders and stayed out of trouble.

The Ravens learned of the league's action between practices Friday at McDaniel College.

"We had knowledge of Fabian's situation prior to the trade we made for him," general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "Based on the NFL's personal-conduct policy, and Fabian's agreement with the authorities, we knew that a suspension was a possibility. Fabian knows his actions were a mistake and has taken appropriate actions since then."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Scouting Spencer Rattler: Can Lincoln Riley's latest quarterback live up to Oklahoma predecessors?

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has churned out NFL quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round last year. Can Spencer Rattler reach the heights of his OU predecessors?
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW