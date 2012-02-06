After Super Bowl, Ochocinco pleads to Ohio charge

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 10:22 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) - New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (oh-choh-SINK'-oh) has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cincinnati hours after playing in the Super Bowl.

A Hamilton County court bailiff says the former Cincinnati Bengal pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of failure to display a valid driver's license during a July 21 traffic stop.

Court documents show Ochocinco, who's listed under his former name Chad Johnson, was originally charged with driving with a suspended license and a window tint violation. The documents also state that his out- of-state driver's license was suspended. The bailiff says he has a valid license now.

The judge fined Ochocinco $200 and ordered him to pay $104 in court costs.

His attorney says the court "record speaks for itself" and declined to comment further.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff: NFL draft takeaways from semifinal matchups reveal

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What are the NFL draft storylines to track in the two games? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways.

news

Former NFL coach Greg Knapp's legacy continues with The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Former assistant coach Greg Knapp's legacy will continue in the NFL, as his wife Charlotte and friend Jeff Sperbeck started The Greg Knapp Memorial Fund.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL teams doing homework on Jim Harbaugh as potential head coaching candidate

Multiple teams have been doing background work recently on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, per NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE