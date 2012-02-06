After Super Bowl, Ochocinco pleads to Ohio charge

CINCINNATI (AP) - New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (oh-choh-SINK'-oh) has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cincinnati hours after playing in the Super Bowl.
A Hamilton County court bailiff says the former Cincinnati Bengal pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of failure to display a valid driver's license during a July 21 traffic stop.
Court documents show Ochocinco, who's listed under his former name Chad Johnson, was originally charged with driving with a suspended license and a window tint violation. The documents also state that his out- of-state driver's license was suspended. The bailiff says he has a valid license now.
The judge fined Ochocinco $200 and ordered him to pay $104 in court costs.
His attorney says the court "record speaks for itself" and declined to comment further.