After stops in Buffalo, Jacksonville, Sanders' visits done, for now

Published: Feb 23, 2011 at 12:14 AM

Safety Bob Sanders, the 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year who was released Feb. 18 by the Indianapolis Colts, has no more free-agent trips planned for this week, according to a league source.

Sanders visited with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. He could take another trip or two next week prior to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

A possibility remains that he could re-sign with the Colts at a dollar figure lower than what he was previously scheduled to earn. Sanders signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract after the 2007 season but played in just nine regular-season games over the next three seasons.

When healthy, Sanders has been one of the league's top defenders.

Sanders played in 14 games in 2005, earning the first of two Pro Bowl selections. A knee injury limited him to four regular-season games in 2006.

Sanders was healthy again in 2007, playing in 15 games, earning another Pro Bowl trip and becoming the first Colts player to win the league's top defensive award, but injuries limited him to just six regular-season games in 2008. In 2009, he missed the first five games after knee surgery and, in his second game back, tore the biceps in his left arm and missed the rest of the season.

Sanders didn't even make it through that many games this season. He tore his right biceps on the first defensive series of the season opener and didn't play again.

Sanders has 290 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and six interceptions in seven NFL seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

